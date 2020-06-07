Contrasting FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) & Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService -9.73% 20.30% 3.43% Office Properties Income Trust 1.10% 0.42% 0.16%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FirstService and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 2 4 0 2.67 Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

FirstService currently has a consensus target price of $105.36, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.18%. Given FirstService’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstService and Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $2.41 billion 1.74 -$251.61 million ($6.51) -15.50 Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 2.09 $30.33 million $6.01 4.89

Office Properties Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FirstService. FirstService is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Office Properties Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. FirstService pays out -10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FirstService has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

FirstService has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats FirstService on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 18 California Closets locations and 9 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, and Century Fire Protection brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

