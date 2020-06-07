Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, 34,406,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 479% from the average session volume of 5,941,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.25.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.