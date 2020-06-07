One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.22, approximately 99,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 77,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

OLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $352.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 70.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

