Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Up 12%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD)’s share price shot up 12% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.70, 409,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 730,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 7.66.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 47.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

