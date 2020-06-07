Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s stock price rose 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.10, approximately 372,680 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 298,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $215.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.45. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 155,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.