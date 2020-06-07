Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Stock Price Up 15%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s stock price rose 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 507,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 828% from the average daily volume of 54,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.55 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Grindrod Shipping worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

