Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Stock Price Up 15%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s stock price rose 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 507,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 828% from the average daily volume of 54,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.55 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIN)
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
