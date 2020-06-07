Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.79

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBMFF. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

