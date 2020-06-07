American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.84

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 1549300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
AOBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.
The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $790.78 million, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,790 shares in the company, valued at $567,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140 and have sold 27,914 shares worth $333,641. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $7,535,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 2,512.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
About American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC)
American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.
