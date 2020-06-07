American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.84

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 1549300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

AOBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $790.78 million, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.68.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,790 shares in the company, valued at $567,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140 and have sold 27,914 shares worth $333,641. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $7,535,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 2,512.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.