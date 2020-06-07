CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.21

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

About CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

