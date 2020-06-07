CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.21

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

About CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ocugen Trading 11.1% Higher
Ocugen Trading 11.1% Higher
One Liberty Properties Stock Price Up 9.8%
One Liberty Properties Stock Price Up 9.8%
Independence Contract Drilling Shares Up 12%
Independence Contract Drilling Shares Up 12%
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Stock Price Up 12.3%
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Stock Price Up 12.3%
Grindrod Shipping Stock Price Up 15%
Grindrod Shipping Stock Price Up 15%
Sino Biopharmaceutical Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.79
Sino Biopharmaceutical Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.79


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report