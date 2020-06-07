Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James cut Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.45 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 2,145,160 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $10,125,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,533,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,596,737.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 4,561,706 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $20,801,379.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,789,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,680,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,759,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,049,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 101,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 14.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,258,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 290,844 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 54,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

