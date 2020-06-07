Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 350 by Goldman Sachs Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 350 price target from Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 412 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 376.29.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

