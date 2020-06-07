ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.14

Shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.14 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 97920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.