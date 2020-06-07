Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.78

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 201765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMICY. Zacks Investment Research cut Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Semiconductor Manufacturing International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $904.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

