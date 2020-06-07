Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.90

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 1149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLMAF shares. ValuEngine raised Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

