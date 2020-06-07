TheStreet Lowers Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MANU has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:MANU opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($4.43). The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at $1,818,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Manchester United by 107.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 41.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Manchester United by 12.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after buying an additional 171,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Manchester United by 629.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

