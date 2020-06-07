GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.95

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 47298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEAGY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

