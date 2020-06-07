electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Up 40.4%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s share price shot up 40.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.29, 6,896,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 490% from the average session volume of 1,168,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECOR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a negative net margin of 1,445.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,628.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 23.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 134.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

