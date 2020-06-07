BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Earning Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a coverage optimism score of 2.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected BlackRock’s analysis:

BLK opened at $556.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.79. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.73.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

