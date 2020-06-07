Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Shares Up 83.8%

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)’s share price shot up 83.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.74, 30,418,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,388% from the average session volume of 2,043,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACD. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pacific Drilling to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 210.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.68%.

In other news, Director John V. Simon purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $37,520.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pacific Drilling by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacific Drilling by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Drilling by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Drilling by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.