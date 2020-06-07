Robert W. Baird Raises W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Price Target to $59.00

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.77 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 68.38% and a net margin of 7.52%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.37 per share, with a total value of $231,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,705.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth C. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,557.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

