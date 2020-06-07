Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBRL. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $170.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $129.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

