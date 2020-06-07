Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up to $57.69

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.52, but opened at $57.69. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $69.44, with a volume of 61,182,918 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.