BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMCH. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BMC Stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.82.

BMCH stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

