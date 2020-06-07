Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Gap Up to $1.36

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.36. Camber Energy shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 363,800 shares traded.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robert W. Baird Raises W. R. Grace & Co Price Target to $59.00
Robert W. Baird Raises W. R. Grace & Co Price Target to $59.00
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Given New $109.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Given New $109.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co
Royal Caribbean Cruises Shares Gap Up to $57.69
Royal Caribbean Cruises Shares Gap Up to $57.69
BMC Stock Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks
BMC Stock Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks
Camber Energy Shares Gap Up to $1.36
Camber Energy Shares Gap Up to $1.36
MFA FINL INC/SH Shares Gap Up to $2.32
MFA FINL INC/SH Shares Gap Up to $2.32


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report