MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $2.32. MFA FINL INC/SH shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 54,024,300 shares trading hands.

MFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $42,693,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,219 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 466,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 246,273 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $2,646,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

