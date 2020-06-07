Apache (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $13.00. Apache shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 36,203,070 shares trading hands.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 7.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the first quarter valued at about $3,112,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 196.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,005,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 666,695 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 158.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

