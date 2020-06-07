Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $82.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PII. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised Polaris Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

