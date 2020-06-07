Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.36. Fossil Group shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 3,478,400 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 90,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $345,009.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,448,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 663,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,067 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 505,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 818.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,920 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 302,915 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1,133.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 268,539 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 246,768 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.