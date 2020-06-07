EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.76. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 4,701,557 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.59.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846,336 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,623,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,340 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

