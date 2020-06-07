Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up to $18.48

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $18.48. Carnival shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 113,104,342 shares changing hands.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carnival in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.52.

The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Carnival by 101.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 98.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Carnival by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 545.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Carnival by 16.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 441,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

