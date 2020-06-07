Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $2.01. Entercom Communications shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1,560,100 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley cut Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $277.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entercom Communications news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,414.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,288.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,578,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,050. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETM. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.