Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $3.58. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 36,261,200 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 55.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,682,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,089 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 352,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 99,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

