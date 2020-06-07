Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares Gap Up to $7.09

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $7.09. Welbilt shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 1,709,600 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 39.54%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf acquired 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after buying an additional 3,038,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,910 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,431,000 after acquiring an additional 775,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at $11,412,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

