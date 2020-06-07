Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up to $6.23

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $6.23. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 47,124,900 shares trading hands.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 920,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 484,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

