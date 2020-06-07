Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Down to $69.81

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.63, but opened at $69.81. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $69.43, with a volume of 8,619,470 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,452 shares of company stock valued at $32,274,300 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.