Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Gap Down to $9.05

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.05. Zynga shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 31,240,033 shares changing hands.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Zynga from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Get Zynga alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $37,579.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares in the company, valued at $669,731.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,851 shares of company stock worth $3,668,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zynga by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,767,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,506,000 after purchasing an additional 567,258 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 10.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,282,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,715 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 9.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,084,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,650 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,428,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.