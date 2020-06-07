Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.63. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 6,913,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 138.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Riot Blockchain worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

