Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Down to $6.32

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.32. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 18,680,737 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGC. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,007,342 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,158 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 779,705.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 530,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after buying an additional 2,376,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 5,815,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after buying an additional 1,862,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

