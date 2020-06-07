Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $36.09

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.93, but opened at $36.09. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 1,426,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 216.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 55,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Story: Day Trading

