New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.22. New Gold shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 3,551,400 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.21.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in New Gold by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in New Gold by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 87,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

