ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Shares Gap Down to $47.44

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.73, but opened at $47.44. ProShares Short Dow30 shares last traded at $47.44, with a volume of 1,206,800 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,083,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,382,000 after acquiring an additional 573,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 644.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after buying an additional 405,733 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,489,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

