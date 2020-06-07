Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.48. Novan shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 16,922,800 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Novan alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $36.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novan Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novan by 3,149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.