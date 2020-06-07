Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.46. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1,682,500 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 80.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,814 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 547,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.