Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.46. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1,682,500 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 80.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,814 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 547,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robert W. Baird Raises W. R. Grace & Co Price Target to $59.00
Robert W. Baird Raises W. R. Grace & Co Price Target to $59.00
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Given New $109.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Given New $109.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co
Royal Caribbean Cruises Shares Gap Up to $57.69
Royal Caribbean Cruises Shares Gap Up to $57.69
BMC Stock Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks
BMC Stock Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks
Camber Energy Shares Gap Up to $1.36
Camber Energy Shares Gap Up to $1.36
MFA FINL INC/SH Shares Gap Up to $2.32
MFA FINL INC/SH Shares Gap Up to $2.32


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report