Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.80. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 8,650,700 shares trading hands.

ACST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Aegis cut their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

The company has a market cap of $72.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 219,597 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

