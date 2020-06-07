Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.80. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 8,650,700 shares trading hands.
ACST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Aegis cut their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.
The company has a market cap of $72.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
