Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $220.04

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $238.94, but opened at $220.04. Mongodb shares last traded at $220.04, with a volume of 1,887,700 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.94. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $5,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,667 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,754 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

