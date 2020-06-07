Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $22.55

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.51, but opened at $22.55. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 33,785,900 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

