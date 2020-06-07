Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $22.55

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.51, but opened at $22.55. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 33,785,900 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sino Biopharmaceutical Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.79
Sino Biopharmaceutical Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.79
American Outdoor Brands Sets New 12-Month High at $11.84
American Outdoor Brands Sets New 12-Month High at $11.84
CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.21
CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.21
Prospect Capital Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Prospect Capital Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Zurich Insurance Group PT Set at CHF 350 by Goldman Sachs Group
Zurich Insurance Group PT Set at CHF 350 by Goldman Sachs Group
ATLAS COPCO AB/S Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.14
ATLAS COPCO AB/S Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.14


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report