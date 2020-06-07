Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.00. Remark shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 22,037,385 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MARK. ValuEngine upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Get Remark alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Remark by 109.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,087,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 568,725 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Remark by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.