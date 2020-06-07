Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Gap Down to $1.64

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $1.64. Dolphin Entertainment shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 11,128,091 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLPN. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolphin Entertainment Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.