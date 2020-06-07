Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.54

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 9735682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

