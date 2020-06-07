Far East Wind Power (OTCMKTS:FEWP) Trading 166.7% Higher

Far East Wind Power Corp (OTCMKTS:FEWP)’s stock price traded up 166.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 33,507 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 87,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Far East Wind Power (OTCMKTS:FEWP)

Far East Wind Power Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind energy projects primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Celestial Delights USA Corp. and changed its name to Far East Wind Power Corp.

